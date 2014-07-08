FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Co-head of ICAP's EBS Market FX trading platform leaves -source
July 8, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Co-head of ICAP's EBS Market FX trading platform leaves -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - The co-head of ICAP’s electronic foreign exchange trading platform EBS Market has left the firm, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Nichola Hunter, who first joined EBS in 2003, was promoted to run EBS Market alongside John Schoen in March last year. She was previously head of product management.

Her departure comes ahead of a management reshuffle at EBS, about which ICAP is expected to give details in the next few weeks.

EBS Market is EBS’s flagship: an anonymous electronic trading platform that matches bank traders’ orders to buy and sell currencies.

EBS is one of the two dominant global currency trading platforms, along with Thomson Reuters.

Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by William Hardy

