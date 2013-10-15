FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne says China's ICBC to issue yuan bond in London
October 15, 2013 / 10:25 AM / 4 years ago

UK's Osborne says China's ICBC to issue yuan bond in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) will next month become the first Chinese bank to launch a yuan-denominated bond in London, Britain’s finance minister said on Tuesday.

“ICBC will issue an RMB bond in London next month. First issued by a mainland China headquartered bank,” finance minister George Osborne said in a statement on micro-blogging platform Twitter.

Osborne has been in Beijing on a trade mission, and earlier on Tuesday China said it would give London-based investors the right to buy 80 billion yuan ($13.1 billion) of mainland stocks, bonds and money market instruments, boosting London’s efforts to be the next offshore yuan trading centre after Hong Kong.

