IMF says delays publication of report on British economy after MP shooting

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said it had delayed the publication of a staff report on the British economy by 24 hours following the shooting of a British member of Parliament earlier on Thursday.

The report had been scheduled for publication on Thursday, Washington time.

The report, a regular assessment, was due in the run-up to Britain's June 23 vote on whether to leave the European Union.

Both the leave and remain campaigns suspended their operations after the shooting of Labour MP Jo Cox.