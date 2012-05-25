FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French-German row on euro "largely overstated" -IMF
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 8:14 PM / 5 years ago

French-German row on euro "largely overstated" -IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Perceived differences between France and Germany over how to solve Europe’s debt crisis are “largely overstated”, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Friday.

Asked whether there was no need to panic about a rift between Paris and Berlin, Frenchwoman Lagarde told Britain’s Guardian newspaper: “I should think so ... I think it’s largely overstated.”

Speculation has mounted over differences between French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel since the French leader swept to power in an election earlier this month.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.