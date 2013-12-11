FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK minister tells Domino's to pay higher wages to attract staff
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 11, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

UK minister tells Domino's to pay higher wages to attract staff

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza, the country’s biggest pizza delivery firm, should pay better wages if it is struggling to fill job vacancies rather than seeking a relaxation of immigration rules, said a British government minister.

The chief executive of Domino’s British franchise, Lance Batchelor, told the London Evening Standard newspaper this week that his firm was struggling to find workers after a tightening of immigration rules.

Batchelor had appealed to the government to allow his firm to bring in unskilled workers from outside the EU, saying Domino’s could hire 1,000 workers immediately.

“He should perhaps pay his staff a little more and then he might find it easier to recruit them ... He runs a profitable business, he should pay what the market demands,” said Mark Harper, the government minister in charge of immigration.

“I don’t think that we should import relatively unskilled labour from outside the European Union just so that he (Batchelor) can keep his wages low,” Harper told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

Domino’s is a franchise of U.S. group Domino’s Pizza Inc , operating around 800 stores in Britain and Ireland, employing more than 23,000 staff. It aims to open 50 new branches per year.

The group reported pretax profit of 46.7 million pounds in 2012, up 10.8 percent.

A company spokesman said that due to the company’s franchise structure, he was not able to provide data on rates of pay. He declined to comment further.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.