FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain will miss key target to cut migration-minister
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

Britain will miss key target to cut migration-minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Britain will fail to meet a government target to reduce the number of migrants entering the country to below 100,000 a year, Business Secretary Vince Cable said.

Prime Minister David Cameron promised in the run-up to the 2010 election to cut net migration to the “tens of thousands” by 2015, down from the 200,000 a year expected under current trends.

Cable, a member of the Liberal Democrat party which traditionally holds a pro-immigration stance, said that the target would most likely not be achieved due to a variety of factors the government cannot influence.

“It involves British people emigrating - you can’t control that. It involves free movement within the European Union - in and out. It involves British people coming back from overseas who are not immigrants but are counted in the numbers,” Cable told the BBC.

“Setting an arbitrary cap is not helpful. It almost certainly won’t achieve the below 100,000 level the Conservatives are setting,” he said.

Trailing in the polls ahead of European elections in May and national polls next year, Cameron is striving to stem a right-wing threat from the anti-immigration UK Independence Party.

In December, the government brought forward measures that will force EU migrants to wait three months before they can apply for benefits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.