FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK finance minister hails Indian rupee-bond issuance in London
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
January 19, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

UK finance minister hails Indian rupee-bond issuance in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said that Indian Railway Finance Corporation would be India’s first public body to issue a rupee bond in London, bolstering the British capital’s status as a global financial centre.

Britain’s finance ministry said the agreement was reached at a meeting in London earlier on Tuesday between Osborne and his Indian counterpart Arun Jaitley.

“This will help build on the success of rupee bond issuances in London by the International Finance Corporation, and demonstrates the UK’s position as a business partner of choice,” the finance ministry said.

Osborne has prioritised attracting foreign bond issuers to London, and has previously promoted Britain as a location for Chinese yuan issuance and Islamic finance. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.