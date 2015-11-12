FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK, Indian companies to sign deals worth 9 billion pounds - Cameron
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
November 12, 2015 / 3:23 PM / 2 years ago

UK, Indian companies to sign deals worth 9 billion pounds - Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's walks with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron as they leave 10 Downing Street after their meeting, in London, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British and Indian companies are due to sign collaborations worth more than 9 billion pounds ($13.7 billion) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to London, his British counterpart said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, Prime Minister David Cameron said London wanted to support Modi in his vision to transform India with improved infrastructure and education.

“We want to become your number one partner for supporting the finance needed for (Modi‘s) ambitious plan, making London the world’s centre for offshore rupee trading,” he said, adding: “we’re getting that started with plans already in place today to issue over 1 billion pounds in bonds right here in London”.

“During this visit British and Indian companies are announcing new collaborations together worth more than 9 billion pounds,” Cameron said.

($1 = 0.6572 pounds)

Reporting by William Schomberg and Elizabeth Piper, writing by Kate Holton.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.