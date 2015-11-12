FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Britain, India sign six deals, including Vodafone 1.3 bln pound investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain has signed six deals with India, including a 1.3 billion pound ($1.98 billion) investment by Vodafone, British Trade Minister Francis Maude said on Thursday during a visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to London.

After a speech to businessmen in which Modi outlined how much work had been done by India to make the country more business-friendly, Maude said deals had also been done with Lightsource, a solar voltaic energy generator, Intelligent Energy on clean energy and King’s College Hospital.

“The first agreement I can announce is Vodafone, which has announced further investments in India to a total of 1.3 billion pounds,” Maude said. He said the investment covered network expansion and upgrades, and new technology and data centres. ($1 = 0.6574 pounds) (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William Schomberg)

