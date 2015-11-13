Britain, India sign six deals, including Vodafone 1.3 billion pound investment

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron after a joint news conference at the Foreign Office at the start of a three-day official visit in London November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Rain/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has signed six deals with India, including a 1.3 billion pound investment by Vodafone (VOD.L), British Trade Minister Francis Maude said on Thursday during a visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to London.

After a speech to businessmen in which Modi outlined how much work had been done by India to make the country more business-friendly, Maude said deals had also been done with Lightsource, a solar voltaic energy generator, Intelligent Energy on clean energy and King’s College Hospital.

“The first agreement I can announce is Vodafone, which has announced further investments in India to a total of 1.3 billion pounds,” Maude said. He said the investment covered network expansion and upgrades, and new technology and data centres.