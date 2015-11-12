FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India sees UK as its gateway to Europe - PM Modi
November 12, 2015

India sees UK as its gateway to Europe - PM Modi

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - India considers Britain to be its gateway into Europe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday when asked by a reporter about Britain’s planned referendum on its membership of the European Union.

“We continue to see the UK as our entry point into the EU,” Modi, speaking via a translator, told reporters during a visit to Britain.

British Prime Minister David Cameron plans to hold an in-out vote on Britain’s membership of the EU by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Elizabeth Piper)

