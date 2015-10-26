UPDATE 1-UK factory orders show biggest quarterly fall in three years -CBI

* UK factory orders fall in three months to October - CBI

* Survey points to continued economic drag from manufacturing

* Figures come a day before GDP figures for Q3 (Adds detail, reaction)

By Andy Bruce and William Schomberg

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British factory orders suffered their biggest fall in three years in the three months to October as a slowdown at home compounded export problems, according to a survey that suggested manufacturing’s drag on the economy could worsen.

The Confederation of British Industry’s quarterly industrial order book balance fell to -8, down sharply from +9 in July and its lowest level in three years.

The export orders balance for the past three months tumbled to -17, also its weakest performance since October 2012, while new domestic orders fell over the quarter for the first time since April 2013.

British government bond prices rose after the figures, which add to a run of downbeat data from British manufacturing -- a weak link in an otherwise strong economic recovery.

Preliminary gross domestic product figures are expected to show on Tuesday that Britain’s economic growth slowed slightly to a quarterly 0.6 percent in the July-September period, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The GDP data is likely to show manufacturing shrank further after falling 0.5 percent from April through June.

“The manufacturing sector is the biggest cause for concern, where several surveys and official data point to a marked slowing in activity,” HSBC economist Simon Wells said.

Manufacturers have been hit by weaker global economic growth and a strong pound, hampering British exports. “But now they’re also facing pressure back home as domestic demand is easing,” said Rain Newton-Smith, director of economics at the CBI.

“While on balance firms expect orders to stabilise next quarter, it’s disappointing that firms are having to scale back their investment in innovation.”

In the month of October alone, the CBI said its total orders index dropped to -18 from -7 in September, the lowest reading since June 2013, and export orders also weakened further.

The figures will be noted by the Bank of England which is judging when to raise interest rates from record low levels.

While there is scant sign manufacturing will improve any time soon, consumer spending has been buoyant, with retail sales rising at their fastest monthly pace in almost two years during September, according to official data last week.

British banks approved the fewest mortgages last month since May, but still 14 percent up from the same time a year ago, according to separate figures on Monday from the British Bankers’ Association.