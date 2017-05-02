LONDON May 2 Energy firm Ineos said an incident
had occurred at its Grangemouth refinery on Tuesday, with
emergency services heading to the scene and a local lawmaker
advising members of the public to stay indoors.
"INEOS can confirm that an incident has occurred at its
Grangemouth site," INEOS Grangemouth said in a tweet.
Scottish parliament lawmaker Angus MacDonald said that
members of the public should stay indoors.
Scotland's Fire and Rescue Service said eight fire engines
had been sent to the scene but it had no information regarding
the cause of the incident, though local media reports said it
was to do with a gas leak.
