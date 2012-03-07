FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK shop price inflation lowest since March 2010 - BRC
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 7, 2012 / 1:06 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-UK shop price inflation lowest since March 2010 - BRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - British shop price
inflation fell to its lowest in almost two years last month
after non-food prices dropped by the biggest annual amount since
November 2009, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.	
    Following is a table of the BRC's latest annual shop price
inflation data:	
	
                           FEB         JAN  	
 SHOP PRICE INFLATION      1.2*        1.4 	
  of which	
  FOOD INFLATION           4.2         3.7	
  NON-FOOD INFLATION      -0.7**       0.0	
    	
  * Lowest shop price inflation since March 2010	
  ** Biggest fall in non-food prices since November 2009

