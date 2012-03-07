TABLE-UK shop price inflation lowest since March 2010 - BRC

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - British shop price inflation fell to its lowest in almost two years last month after non-food prices dropped by the biggest annual amount since November 2009, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday. Following is a table of the BRC's latest annual shop price inflation data: FEB JAN SHOP PRICE INFLATION 1.2* 1.4 of which FOOD INFLATION 4.2 3.7 NON-FOOD INFLATION -0.7** 0.0 * Lowest shop price inflation since March 2010 ** Biggest fall in non-food prices since November 2009