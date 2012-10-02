FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK shop price inflation ticks down in Sept - BRC
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 2, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-UK shop price inflation ticks down in Sept - BRC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British shop price inflation
ticked down in September as prices of non-food goods fell at a
faster pace while food price inflation stayed at a two-year low,
the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.
    Following is a table of the BRC's latest annual shop price
inflation data:

                            SEPT        AUG
  SHOP PRICE INFLATION      1.0         1.1
  of which
  FOOD INFLATION            3.1         3.1
  NON-FOOD INFLATION       -0.2        -0.1
    
    STEPHEN ROBERTSON, BRC DIRECTOR GENERAL: 
    "Food inflation remains at a two-year low for the third
month running despite inflationary pressures building up in the
supply chain from rises in global commodities, such as wheat and
soyabeans.
    "Retailers are holding back much of the impact as they
battle it out for every bit of spending available from hard-up
customers. Promotions, including multi-buy offers, fuel coupons
and price matching, are commonplace and helping to keep grocery
bills down, while...prices of furniture, electricals and
clothing are cut to generate sales."

