FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England says to explain inflation fall on Feb. 11
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of England says to explain inflation fall on Feb. 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will publish its explanation of why British inflation is so low on Feb. 11, alongside the publication of its quarterly economic forecasts, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Earlier, official data showed that consumer price inflation halved in December to 0.5 percent.

BoE Governor Mark Carney is required to explain to finance minister George Osborne in an open letter the reasons for inflation coming in a full percentage point or more above or below the Bank’s 2 percent inflation target.

Under the BoE’s latest remit, the Bank is normally required to publish the letter alongside the minutes of its policy meeting that followed the publication of the inflation data, which next month is due to occur on Feb 18. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.