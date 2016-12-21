UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 21
Dec 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower 12 points at 7,032 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.13 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON Dec 21 The British public's long-term expectation for inflation rose to 3 percent in December, a more than two year high, according to a closely watched survey by polling company YouGov.
The survey for U.S. bank Citi showed that in December, people on average expected inflation in 5-10 years to reach 3 percent, the highest level since September 2014 and up from a November forecast of 2.8 percent.
In the shorter term, respondents to the survey expect inflation in 12 months' time to be at 2.43 percent from an earlier forecast of 2.36 percent. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)
SOFIA, Dec 21 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wedmesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MUMBAI, Dec 21 Indian telecommunications carrier Reliance Communications Ltd said on Wednesday it had signed a binding pact with Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure for selling a stake in its mobile phone tower business.