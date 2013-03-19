FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INSTANT VIEW 6-UK inflation hits 9-month high in Feb
March 19, 2013 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

INSTANT VIEW 6-UK inflation hits 9-month high in Feb

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - British inflation hit a
nine-month high in February, official data showed on Tuesday,
sharpening the debate on whether the Bank of England should add
more stimulus to the stagnant economy.
     
    *********************************************************   
 
                         FEB     JAN    F'CAST
    CPI %YY              2.8     2.7       2.8
    RPI %YY              3.2     3.3       3.3
    
    PPI KEY FIGURES
    OUTPUT PRICES (unadj)FEB     JAN          F'CAST
    Mth-on-mth change    0.8     0.2  (0.2)    0.3
    Yr-on-yr change      2.3     2.1  (2.0)    1.8
      
    INPUT PRICES (MATERIALS AND FUEL) (unadjusted)
    Monthly change       3.2     1.3  (1.3)    1.9
    Yr-on-yr change      2.5     1.9  (1.8)    0.9 
    
    ANALYSTS' VIEWS
    HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT:
    "More pressure on households and disappointing but
unsurprising news for the Bank of England... Furthermore, it
looks highly likely that consumer price inflation will move
above 3.0 percent during the second quarter. This is worrying
for growth prospects over the coming months, as much will depend
on how much consumers spend.
    "Indeed, producer price inflation showing a sharp rise in
imported input prices in February highlights the upward pressure
on prices coming from sterling's recent sharp fall.
    "However, the rise in consumer price inflation to 2.8
percent in February is unlikely to stop the Bank of England from
undertaking further stimulative action sooner rather than
later." 

    PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK:    
    "The slightly worrying thing was the change in the PPI
numbers. The PPI input (price inflation) came in 3.2 pct on the
month, which clearly indicates there's a lot of pipeline
pressure coming through, or going to come through, from the
energy side, which supports our view that CPI inflation is going
to spike at way above 3 percent in mid-year.
    "What does it mean for the Bank of England? Not a lot, I
don't think high inflation will act as a deterrent to their
desire to do something else if they want to do so, because you
very much get the sense that they are more interested in growth
than they are inflation at the current time."
    
    VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS:
    "Energy prices drove the rise, as the last of the recently
announced utility price hikes took effect. Of some comfort was
that the core rate was unchanged at 2.3 percent... The new CPIH
rate - which includes housing costs and may become the new
targeted measure - was slightly lower than the headline rate at
2.6 percent.
    "Nonetheless, inflation looks likely to rise further to a
peak of about 3.5 percent over the summer, driven in part by
rising food and petrol prices. And while it should ease back
thereafter, the rise in import prices likely to result from the
recent fall in the pound could slow that fall.
    "However, the MPC has already indicated that it will look
through this period of high inflation in order to support
growth. And if the Chancellor announces a change to the Bank of
England's remit in tomorrow's Budget, the MPC may be able to
take an even more flexible approach to inflation-targeting. So
rising inflation should not stop it from undertaking more QE
within the next couple of months." 
    
    ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK:
    "There was a marginal acceleration, not a million miles from
what the Bank of England expected. I don't think it makes any
difference to quantitative easing, it's no longer really about
the inflation outlook, they think inflation is going to be above
their target for the next two years. It's down to whether they
think quantitative easing will do any good."
     
    ROB WOOD, BERENBERG BANK:
    "The rise in inflation to 2.8 percent means consumption is
going to struggle to get going this year but it shouldn't
prevent further monetary stimulus. The economy is going nowhere
fast and the BoE said it would look through above-target
inflation.
    "It's growth or bust for the Chancellor who delivers his
budget on Wednesday. Whether of its own volition or because the
Chancellor tweaks the inflation remit, we think further stimulus
is coming. Inflation will probably rise above 3 percent in the
next few months but the Bank of England should ignore that."
    
    PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:
    "The rise in inflation is no surprise. It can be largely
attributed to higher energy prices over the month. Our view is
that the targeted measure will rise above 3 percent."    
    "Higher inflation does not necessarily rule out further
asset purchases. It's abundantly clear that the Monetary Policy
Committee is taking a very flexible approach to getting
inflation back to the 2 percent target. And in any case it is
quite possible that the committee will have a new remit from the
government, if not tomorrow, then during the next few months.
    "The chances of more QE realistically depend more on
developments on the real side of the economy than the short-term
trend in inflation."
     
     KEY POINTS
     - Highest annual rate of CPI since May 2012, when also 2.8
pct
     - Biggest month-on-month rise in fuels and lubricants
prices since January 2011
     - Highest monthly rate of producer output price inflation
since April 2011
     - Highest annual rate of producer output price inflation
since Oct 2012
     - Lowest annual rate of core producer output price
inflation since Sept 2012
     - Highest monthly rate of producer input price inflation
since March 2011
     - Highest annual rate of producer input price inflation
since March 2012
     - Highest monthly rate of crude oil price inflation since
Aug 2012

