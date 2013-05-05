FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK shop price inflation slows to 3-1/2 year low - BRC
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 5, 2013 / 11:01 PM / 4 years ago

UK shop price inflation slows to 3-1/2 year low - BRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - British annual shop price
inflation slowed sharply to its weakest in more than three years
in April, an industry survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting lower
commodity prices are feeding through to the broader economy.
    The British Retail Consortium said the drop to 0.4 percent
from 1.4 percent in March was the biggest one-month decline
since December 2008, and took the annual rate of price rises to
its lowest since November 2009.
    The Thomson Reuters/Jefferies-CRB index, a weighted
commodities basket, has dropped 6 percent over the past year
while crude oil prices are down 16 percent.
    
    Following is a table of the BRC data:
    
                                  APRIL      MARCH      FEB
    SHOP PRICE INFLATION          0.4*       1.4        1.1
    of which
    FOOD INFLATION                2.9        3.5        3.5 
    NON-FOOD INFLATION           -1.0        0.2       -0.4  
    
    * Lowest since November 2009

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.