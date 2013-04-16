FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK March CPI holds at 2.8 percent as expected
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-UK March CPI holds at 2.8 percent as expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:

MARCH FEB FORECAST

CPI (HICP)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.3 0.7 0.4

Yr-on-yr 2.8 2.8 2.8

Core CPI (ex- energy, food,

(alcohol and tobacco)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.5 0.6

Yr-on-yr 2.4* 2.3

RPI

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.4 0.7 0.5

Yr-on-yr 3.3 3.2 3.3

RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)

Mth-on-mth 0.4 0.7 0.4

Yr-on-yr 3.2 3.2 3.2

COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):

MAR YR/YR FEB YR/YR

Food & non-alcoholic bevs -0.4 3.7 0.7 3.7

Alcoholic bevs & tobacco -0.5 6.3 -0.5 7.1

Clothing & footwear 2.4 -0.4 2.0 -0.6

Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels UNCH 4.5 0.5 4.4

Furniture, hhold equip, main. 0.8 0.2# 1.5 0.7

Health 0.2 2.3 UNCH 2.1

Transport 0.6 1.7 1.2 1.9

Communication -0.1 3.3 1.0 4.0

Recreation & culture 0.5 1.8## 0.5 1.2

Education UNCH 19.7 UNCH 19.7

Restaurants & hotels 0.2 3.1 0.3 3.1

Misc. goods & services 0.2 1.1 0.1 0.9

All goods 0.5 2.0### 1.0 1.9

All services 0.2 3.9#### 0.3 3.8

Fuels and lubricants 1.5 0.1 2.9 0.8

RPI housing component -0.1 2.3 -0.1 2.3

* Highest annual rate of core CPI since December 2012

# Lowest annual rate of furniture and household good inflation since November 2006

## Highest annual rate of recreation and culture inflation since June 2010

### Highest annual rate of all goods inflation since December 2012

#### Highest annual rate of all services inflation since Nov 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.