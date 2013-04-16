TABLE-UK March CPI holds at 2.8 percent as expected

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:

MARCH FEB FORECAST

CPI (HICP)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.3 0.7 0.4

Yr-on-yr 2.8 2.8 2.8

Core CPI (ex- energy, food,

(alcohol and tobacco)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.5 0.6

Yr-on-yr 2.4* 2.3

RPI

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.4 0.7 0.5

Yr-on-yr 3.3 3.2 3.3

RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)

Mth-on-mth 0.4 0.7 0.4

Yr-on-yr 3.2 3.2 3.2

COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):

MAR YR/YR FEB YR/YR

Food & non-alcoholic bevs -0.4 3.7 0.7 3.7

Alcoholic bevs & tobacco -0.5 6.3 -0.5 7.1

Clothing & footwear 2.4 -0.4 2.0 -0.6

Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels UNCH 4.5 0.5 4.4

Furniture, hhold equip, main. 0.8 0.2# 1.5 0.7

Health 0.2 2.3 UNCH 2.1

Transport 0.6 1.7 1.2 1.9

Communication -0.1 3.3 1.0 4.0

Recreation & culture 0.5 1.8## 0.5 1.2

Education UNCH 19.7 UNCH 19.7

Restaurants & hotels 0.2 3.1 0.3 3.1

Misc. goods & services 0.2 1.1 0.1 0.9

All goods 0.5 2.0### 1.0 1.9

All services 0.2 3.9#### 0.3 3.8

Fuels and lubricants 1.5 0.1 2.9 0.8

RPI housing component -0.1 2.3 -0.1 2.3

* Highest annual rate of core CPI since December 2012

# Lowest annual rate of furniture and household good inflation since November 2006

## Highest annual rate of recreation and culture inflation since June 2010

### Highest annual rate of all goods inflation since December 2012

#### Highest annual rate of all services inflation since Nov 2012