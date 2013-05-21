TABLE-UK inflation falls more than expected in April

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.2 0.3 0.4
Yr-on-yr 2.4* 2.8 2.6
Core CPI (ex- energy, food,
(alcohol and tobacco)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.1 0.5
Yr-on-yr 2.0** 2.4
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.3 0.4 0.5
Yr-on-yr 2.9*** 3.3 3.1
RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)
Mth-on-mth 0.2 0.4 0.5
Yr-on-yr 2.9 3.2 3.0
COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):
Food & non-alcoholic bevs 0.7 4.6 -0.4 3.7
Alcoholic bevs & tobacco 2.3 5.7 -0.5 6.3
Clothing & footwear UNCH -0.6 2.4 -0.4
Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels 0.6 4.2 UNCH 4.5
Furniture, hhold equip, main. -1.3 0.1 0.8 0.2
Health 1.2 2.5 0.2 2.3
Transport -0.6 -0.1# 0.6 1.7
Communication 0.3 3.2 -0.1 3.3
Recreation & culture UNCH 1.4 0.5 1.8
Education UNCH 19.7 UNCH 19.7
Restaurants & hotels 0.5 2.5 0.2 3.1
Misc. goods & services 0.1 1.1 0.2 1.1
All goods -0.1 1.7 0.5 2.0
All services 0.5 3.4 0.2 3.9
Fuels and lubricants -1.8 -3.7## 1.5 0.1
RPI housing component 0.7 2.1 -0.1 2.3
* First fall in annual consumer price inflation since Sept
** Weakest annual rate of core CPI since Nov 2009
*** Lowest annual rate of retail price inflation since Sept
# First annual drop in transport prices since July 2009
## Biggest annual drop in price of fuels and lubricants since Sept 2009