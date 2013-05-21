TABLE-UK inflation falls more than expected in April

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:

APRIL MARCH FORECAST

CPI (HICP)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.2 0.3 0.4

Yr-on-yr 2.4* 2.8 2.6

Core CPI (ex- energy, food,

(alcohol and tobacco)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.1 0.5

Yr-on-yr 2.0** 2.4

RPI

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.3 0.4 0.5

Yr-on-yr 2.9*** 3.3 3.1

RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)

Mth-on-mth 0.2 0.4 0.5

Yr-on-yr 2.9 3.2 3.0

COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):

APR YR/YR MAR YR/YR

Food & non-alcoholic bevs 0.7 4.6 -0.4 3.7

Alcoholic bevs & tobacco 2.3 5.7 -0.5 6.3

Clothing & footwear UNCH -0.6 2.4 -0.4

Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels 0.6 4.2 UNCH 4.5

Furniture, hhold equip, main. -1.3 0.1 0.8 0.2

Health 1.2 2.5 0.2 2.3

Transport -0.6 -0.1# 0.6 1.7

Communication 0.3 3.2 -0.1 3.3

Recreation & culture UNCH 1.4 0.5 1.8

Education UNCH 19.7 UNCH 19.7

Restaurants & hotels 0.5 2.5 0.2 3.1

Misc. goods & services 0.1 1.1 0.2 1.1

All goods -0.1 1.7 0.5 2.0

All services 0.5 3.4 0.2 3.9

Fuels and lubricants -1.8 -3.7## 1.5 0.1

RPI housing component 0.7 2.1 -0.1 2.3

* First fall in annual consumer price inflation since Sept

** Weakest annual rate of core CPI since Nov 2009

*** Lowest annual rate of retail price inflation since Sept

# First annual drop in transport prices since July 2009

## Biggest annual drop in price of fuels and lubricants since Sept 2009