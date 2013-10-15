FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK Sept CPI unexpectedly stays at 2.7 pct
October 15, 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:

SEPT AUG FORECAST

CPI (HICP)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.4 0.4 0.3

Yr-on-yr 2.7 2.7 2.6

Core CPI (ex- energy, food,

alcohol and tobacco)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.4 0.4

Yr-on-yr 2.2 2.0

CPIH (CPI plus owner occupier

housing costs)

Mth-on-mth 0.3 0.4

Yr-on-yr 2.5 2.5

RPI

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.4 0.5 0.4

Yr-on-yr 3.2 3.3 3.2

RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)

Mth-on-mth 0.4 0.5 0.4

Yr-on-yr 3.2 3.3 3.2

COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):

SEPT YR/YR AUG YR/YR

Food & non-alcoholic bevs 0.1 4.3 0.5 4.1

Alcoholic bevs & tobacco 0.5 5.4 -0.1 6.0

Clothing & footwear 4.2 1.1 2.0 1.6

Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels 0.1 4.2 UNCH 4.2

Furniture, hhold equip, main. 0.2 0.7 1.8 1.1

Health 0.2 2.9 0.2 2.9

Transport -1.4 1.1 1.0 1.2

Communication 0.1 2.6 -0.1 2.5

Recreation & culture 0.6 0.9 UNCH 0.9

Education 1.9 21.4* UNCH 19.7

Restaurants & hotels 0.5 2.6 -0.1 2.4

Misc. goods & services 0.3 0.9** 0.1 1.2

All goods 0.8 2.1 0.6 2.4

All services -0.2 3.4 0.3 3.0

Fuels and lubricants -0.2 -1.6 1.4 1.3

CPIH owner-occupier costs 0.1 1.0 0.1 1.0

* Highest annual rise in education prices since records began in January 1997

** Smallest fall in prices of miscellaneous goods and services since August 2000

