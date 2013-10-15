UK inflation steady in Sept but pipeline pressures easing

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British inflation remained at 2.7 percent in September but the rise in producer output prices slowed, pointing to an easing in pipeline price pressures.

The Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday that annual consumer price inflation was unchanged from August, confounding economists’ forecasts for a slight tick-down to 2.6 percent.

An increase in air fares did most to boost price growth, while the main downward pressure on inflation came from motor fuels, the statistics office said.

Retail price inflation, seen by many as a broader gauge of the cost of living, slowed a notch to 3.2 percent.

British inflation has persistently exceeded wage growth, which is running at 1.1 percent. Last week British energy supplier SSE inflamed a political row over falling living standards when it raised prices by an average of 8.2 percent.

The latest official inflation data tallies with industry figures that showed slower deflation in shop prices last month, driven by smaller price drops in the non-food sector and higher food price inflation.

However, separate data released by the ONS on Tuesday showed that annual factory gate inflation slowed to 1.2 percent in September, compared with forecasts for 1.3 percent. That was the smallest rise in prices since May.

The ONS also said that house prices rose 3.8 percent in the year to August - the fastest rise since October 2010.

House prices are likely to get a further boost from the government’s mortgage guarantee scheme, launched last week. Critics fear the latest phase of the Help to Buy programme will result in another housing bubble rather than more home building.

The Bank of England believes the economy has plenty of scope to grow without generating domestic inflation pressures.

Last week, the central bank followed through on its pledge to keep interest rates at a record low for the foreseeable future despite mounting signs of an economic recovery.

In August BoE Governor Mark Carney pledged not to raise rates before unemployment falls to 7 percent - something the bank forecasts will take three years - unless inflation threatens to get out of control.

Unemployment data due on Wednesday is expected to show the jobless rate remained at 7.7 percent in August, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll, but 12 of 27 economists said the rate would slip to 7.6 percent.