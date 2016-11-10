FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UK to adopt CPIH as preferred inflation measure in March 2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 10 months ago

UK to adopt CPIH as preferred inflation measure in March 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday it intends to begin using CPIH as its preferred gauge of British inflation, a measure that includes more housing costs, from March 2017.

The ONS first published CPIH as an official statistic in 2013 but the body which supervises the ONS said in 2014 that it fell below acceptable quality standards.

"We intend to make CPIH the preferred measure from March 2017, by which time all the planned improvements will have been implemented," said John Pullinger, national statistician and ONS chief executive.

CPIH does not measure house prices or mortgage payments, but instead estimates how much a home-owner would pay to rent their own home. It will also include council tax, a local property levy.

Annual inflation rates measured by CPI and CPIH have generally been similar. In September they stood at 1.0 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.