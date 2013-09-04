UK needs new infrastructure policy, says Olympics planning boss

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain needs a national infrastructure strategy for the next 25 to 30 years, according to a report commissioned by the opposition Labour Party from the man who oversaw the building of London’s Olympics facilities.

John Armitt, chairman of the Olympic Development Authority, said Britain should form a National Infrastructure Commission, independent of government, to assess the country’s needs for transport, energy and utilities.

The report said it would then be the responsibility of the government to produce plans for these sectors, with progress overseen by the new body.

Britain was ranked 28th for quality of infrastructure in the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report in May this year, behind most of its developed world peers and fast-growing economies like China and South Korea. (Reporting by Andy Bruce)