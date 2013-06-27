Britain pledges to invest in roads, boost power

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it would invest over 28 billion pounds ($42.95 billion) on improving the country’s road network over six years from 2014 as part of its plans to increase infrastructure spending.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny Alexander outlined to parliament details of how the government will spend 100 billion pounds on infrastructure projects in the coming years.

The announcement also included a multi-billion pound guarantee to help build a new nuclear power station.