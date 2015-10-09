FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK quarterly motor insurance premiums up 4.8 pct, biggest rise since 2010
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2015 / 12:00 AM / 2 years ago

UK quarterly motor insurance premiums up 4.8 pct, biggest rise since 2010

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Quarterly comprehensive car insurance premiums in Britain rose 4.8 percent, the biggest rise since 2010, according to Confused.com’s car price insurance index.

The increase, which has been steady for the past year, pushed the average premium for an annual comprehensive car insurance policy to 629 pounds ($965.45), data from price comparison website Confused.com and consultants Towers Watson & Co showed.

The upward trend in car premiums for the last 12 months puts Hastings Insurance’s IPO in a sweet spot and gives much needed relief to car insurance companies such as RSA Insurance Group Plc, Admiral Group Plc, Direct Line Insurance Group Plc and esure Group Plc, which have been finding the market increasingly competitive.

“The increase in insurance premium tax due in November will, of course, compound the effects of these trends on prices,” UK Head of P&C Pricing at Towers Watson, Stephen Jones said.

Third-party fire and theft policy (TPFT) average quoted premiums rose 7 percent in this quarter, up 10 percent annually, the company said.

Commenting on the impact of driverless cars on premiums, Jones said, “For all the talk of driverless cars, the effects of the creeping uptake of driver assist technology is yet to impact materially on premium levels driven by established cyclical and inflationary trends.”

$1 = 0.6515 pounds Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.