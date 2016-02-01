FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK car insurance premiums rise 8 pct in 2015 - ABI
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 1, 2016 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

UK car insurance premiums rise 8 pct in 2015 - ABI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - UK car insurance premiums rose 7 percent in the last quarter of 2015 compared with the previous quarter and 8 percent over 2015, with a rise in insurance premium tax fuelling some of the gains, the Association of British Insurers said on Monday.

The tax rose to 9.5 percent from 6 percent during the quarter, pushing the average price paid for private car comprehensive motor insurance to 430 pounds ($614.26), the ABI said in a statement.

“The rise in the overall value of lower value personal injury claims, coupled with the government’s rise in the rate of insurance premium tax introduced last November, has led to rising average motor insurance premiums,” the ABI said.

The survey follows recent quarterly reports from Confused.com and recovery service AA, which also showed sharp rises in premiums.

UK motor insurers include FTSE companies Admiral, Direct Line, esure and Hastings. ($1 = 0.7000 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.