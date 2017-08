LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Motor insurance premiums rise 8 pct at end-Q1 vs Q1 2016-Association of British Insurers

* Rise due to whiplash claims, insurance premium tax, discount rate cut that increases personal injury pay-outs, rising repair bills

* Average premium 462 pounds ($592)

* Willis Towers Watson/confused.com last week said rates up 16 pct y/y ($1 = 0.7800 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)