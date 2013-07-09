FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Bailey says EU insurance rules far from ready
July 9, 2013 / 2:31 PM / in 4 years

BoE's Bailey says EU insurance rules far from ready

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s top insurance regulator said the long delayed new European Union solvency rules for the sector still have far to go before they are workable.

The new rules, known as Solvency II, aim to make sure insurers hold enough capital to withstand rocky markets and meet their obligations on policies with customers.

“My view is that we still have a good way to go to make the Solvency II regime manageable in its use and implementation,” Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority, told an insurance industry conference on Tuesday.

Negotiations over a final deal on Solvency II stalled over disagreements over how much capital insurers should set aside to cover products that offer customers guaranteed long-term returns.

“A clear and credible timeline is needed for the introduction of tougher solvency rules for insurersso that firms can ensure that they will be compliant when the new rules are introduced,” said Bailey, who is also deputy governor of the Bank of England where the PRA is based.

“We will continue to push for a prudent solution that will meet the needs of UK insurers and allows for the continued provision of annuities to policyholders,” Bailey said.

