UK insurers expect to pay out $1.9 billion for flood damage - ABI
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
January 11, 2016 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

UK insurers expect to pay out $1.9 billion for flood damage - ABI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s insurers are expected to pay 1.3 billion pounds ($1.89 billion) to cover damage caused by floods in December and early January, the Association of British Insurers said on Monday.

The trade body said that more than 3,000 families are living in alternative accommodation until their homes are repaired, while emergency payments of nearly 24 million pounds have already been made.

The average expected pay out for each domestic flood claim is 50,000 pounds, compared with an average from the 2013/14 winter storms of 31,000 pounds.

$1 = 0.6880 pounds Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Rachel Armstrong

