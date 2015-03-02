WRAPUP 1-Hiscox and Amlin ease premium concerns with special payouts

* Hiscox FY pretax down 5.5 pct to 231.1 million stg

* Amlin FY pretax down 21 pct to 258.7 mln

* Hiscox ups special payout to 45pence/shr

* Amlin issues first special dividend since 2006 of 15p/shr

By Richa Naidu and Aashika Jain

March 2 (Reuters) - British insurance underwriters Amlin Plc and Hiscox Ltd have offered special payouts to investors, in a bid to ease concerns over squeezed premiums that pushed earnings lower last year.

Over the past two years, global insurance prices have either stagnated or fallen due to fierce competition between underwriters of almost all types of insurance, particularly the once-lucrative catastrophe market.

Amlin and Hiscox, two of the most prominent insurers within the Lloyd’s of London market, hoped to soothe these pricing concerns on Monday by promising special dividends, following a trend set this year by peers including Brit and Catlin.

Hiscox, which said its full-year pretax profit fell 5.5 percent to 231.1 million pounds, raised its 2014 special payout to 45 pence per share, while Amlin issued its first special dividend since 2006 of 15p per share.

Beazley is the only Lloyd’s insurer to have cut its special dividend this year, saying it needed to prepare for even lower rates in 2015 that could hurt margins.

Amlin, whose full-year pretax profit fell 21 percent to 258.7 million pounds, also forecast worse reinsurance rates in 2015, while Hiscox CEO Bronek Masojada told Reuters he expected a drop of between 5 and 10 percent, adding insurance rates would be flat.

Both companies’ chiefs also said they didn’t see the need to be a part of the M&A wave sweeping through the Lloyd’s of London market, as they have other means of expanding.

A handful of Lloyd’s insurers are being watched closely as potential targets, after Catlin and Brit were picked off by larger overseas rivals looking to strengthen their positions in the world’s largest insurance market.

Amlin CEO Charles Phillips said he did not see an urgent need to participate in merger activity as Amlin was fulfilling its “desire for scale” by reorganising its operations.

Similarly, Hiscox’s Masojada said the company had demonstrated its ability to grow independently, particularly in its retail business. “We’re a material player in London, so we don’t feel that we need more scale or presence in order to participate,” he said.

He declined to comment when asked whether Hiscox would consider a takeover approach, or if it had received any so far. (Editing by David Holmes)