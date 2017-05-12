FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
ABI calls for dual rate in calculating personal injury payments
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 3 months ago

ABI calls for dual rate in calculating personal injury payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - The Association of British Insurers on Friday called for a dual-rate system for calculating lump sum payments in personal injury claims, to reflect different investment periods, saying the current system was "flawed".

An unexpected change in the rate earlier this year by the government has pushed up the size of payments, denting the profits of British, European and U.S. insurers operating in the British motor insurance market.

"The current methodology used to calculate the discount rate is fundamentally flawed as it does not reflect the reality of how claimants invest their damages," James Dalton, director of general insurance policy at the ABI, said in a statement.

"Retaining the status quo is not an option."

The ABI was responding to a government consultation on the discount rate. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.