LONDON, June 30 Britain's markets watchdog said
it will review how insurers are treating customers that have
bought "with-profits" policies that contain guaranteed returns.
In a with-profits policy, the insurers' costs are deducted
from the investment profits of the fund and the remainder is
returned to investors.
The policies typically have guarantees and are no longer
offered widely by insurers.
The Financial Conduct Authority said the last full review
that focused on with-profits business was in 2010.
"The forthcoming review into the fair treatment of
with-profits customers will allow us to understand further the
range of practices that are now being adopted by firms," the FCA
said in a statement on Friday.
One practice in particular that is likely to be a focus is
so-called "smoothing", which aims to even out the ups and downs
of markets. The inclusion of guarantees will also be looked at.
The announcement of a review may raise expectations that
potential enforcement action or changes in practices will
follow.
"We do not have pre-determined views about whether any
particular practices are unfair or are leading to unfair
outcomes and have not drawn any conclusions about whether
with-profits customers are being unfairly treated."
The 2010 review found that the majority of firms "did not
satisfactorily demonstrate" that their practices were consistent
with well-run with-profits businesses in one or more areas
assessed.
Dutch insurers Aegon and NN were this
month told to compensate some customers for inadequacies when
the firms sold investment-linked policies in the 1990s and
2000s.
(Reporting by Huw Jones and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Toby
Davis)