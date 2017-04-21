FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Broker JLT says part of UK probe into aviation insurance sector
April 21, 2017 / 7:52 AM / 4 months ago

Broker JLT says part of UK probe into aviation insurance sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) said on Friday it is under investigation by Britain's financial watchdog as part of a wider probe in to the aviation insurance sector.

The Insurance Insider reported late on Thursday that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was investigating five aviation insurance brokers in London over the misuse of confidential client information.

The FCA declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. JLT did not give any details about the investigation in its brief statement on Friday.

"We are unable to comment on the ongoing investigation beyond saying that JLT takes all regulatory matters very seriously and has a constructive relationship with all the regulators that it works with," the company said.

"The company is participating in this investigation and confirms that JLT Speciality is providing all appropriate assistance to the FCA." (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru and Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

