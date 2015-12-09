FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK watchdog says wealth management not always up to scratch
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 9, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

UK watchdog says wealth management not always up to scratch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Some wealth management firms and private banks need to do more to ensure the investments they make are in line with the risk appetite of their customers, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday.

The watchdog published the findings of a so-called thematic review into a sector that manages over 1.8 million portfolios for customers in Britain with over 600 billion pounds ($904 billion) of assets under management.

“Our thematic review has shown that firms need to do more to ensure that the composition of the portfolios they manage truly reflects the investment needs and risk appetite of their customers, especially those who have a limited capacity for, or desire to, expose themselves to the risk of capital loss,” the FCA said.

“We expect firms to take note of our findings and ensure that they are able to demonstrate how the portfolios they manage are suitable.”

$1 = 0.6635 pounds Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
