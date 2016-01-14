FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK events company Ascential says plans London float
January 14, 2016

UK events company Ascential says plans London float

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ascential, an information and events company, said on Thursday it plans to float on the London Stock Exchange to raise 200 million pounds to pay down debt.

The company, which changed its name from Top Right Group last month, is jointly owned by the Guardian Media Company and Apax Partners.

Scott Forbes has been appointed as independent chairman of the board of directors, the company said in a statement.

The company is being advised by Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely

