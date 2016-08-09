FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
British PM May raises case of detained woman with Iran's Rouhani
August 9, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

British PM May raises case of detained woman with Iran's Rouhani

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May raised concerns on Tuesday with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani over several cases involving dual British-Iranian nationals, including imprisoned aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, May's office said.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 37, has been detained since early April and is accused by Iran's Revolutionary Guards of trying to overthrow the Iranian government.

"The Prime Minister raised concerns about a number of consular cases involving dual nationals, including that of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and stressed the importance of resolving these cases as we worked to strengthen our diplomatic relationship," May's office said after the two leaders spoke on the telephone.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, a London-based charity that is independent of Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.

May and Rouhani also spoke about the implementation of the deal made between Iran and foreign powers about its nuclear programme, with May saying Britain would make efforts to enhance banking cooperation with Iran. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Giles Elgood)

