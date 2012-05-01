FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iron Maiden singer pledges 1,000 new jobs to Wales
May 1, 2012 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

Iron Maiden singer pledges 1,000 new jobs to Wales

Li-mei Hoang

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - The lead singer of heavy metal rock band Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson, has announced plans to open an aviation centre in South Wales that will bring up to 1,000 new jobs to the area on Tuesday.

Dickinson, who has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, is also a commercial airline pilot and aviation entrepreneur.

The singer said that his new company Cardiff Aviation will aim to provide specialist aviation support services which includes training and aircraft maintenance to clients such as Boeing.

“We’d expect to create up to a thousand jobs within 18 months, based on the level of interest and commitment from aircraft manufacturers and operators,” Dickinson said in a press statement.

“We’re coming into this enterprise with the knowledge that we’ll also be bringing business to South Wales.”

Welsh Business Minister Edwina Hart welcomed the move, which would provide a substantial boost to the employment market.

“This is exactly the type of investment needed which will create hundreds of well-paid skilled jobs in one of our key sectors,” she said.

Dickinson added that he was delighted to continue the area’s long connection with aviation.

“South Wales has long had an association with the aircraft industry and I am delighted that I am able to play a small part in the continuation of that tradition,” he said. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Paul Casciato)

