LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it had summoned the Israeli ambassador in London for talks over Israel’s plans to expand Jewish settlements after the Palestinians won de facto U.N. recognition of statehood.

“The Israeli Ambassador to London, Daniel Taub, has been formally summoned to the Foreign Office this morning by the Minister for the Middle East, Alistair Burt. The Minister set out the depth of the UK’s concerns,” a British Foreign Office spokesman said.