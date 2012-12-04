FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says EU not looking at Israel sanctions
December 4, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Britain says EU not looking at Israel sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Tuesday that European sanctions against Israel in response to settlement building was not an option, but he was discussing with other foreign ministers what to do if construction went ahead.

“I don’t think there is enthusiasm around the European Union  about economic sanctions in Europe on Israel. I don’t believe there would be anywhere near a consensus nor is that our approach. We continue to try to bring both sides back to negotiations,” Hague told parliament.

