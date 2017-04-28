FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 4 months ago

Japanese PM Abe says asks UK PM May for 'smooth Brexit'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that the world economy needed a smooth Brexit and that he had asked Prime Minister Theresa May to ensure an orderly environment for businesses as the United Kingdom exits the European Union.

"The United Kingdom finds itself in the midst of major changes as it moves towards exiting the EU," Abe said through a translator at Chequers, the country house of the British prime minister.

"It is important for the global economy that Brexit takes place smoothly and successfully," he said. "I evaluate highly the fact that the UK is focusing on securing transparency, predictability and introducing a transition period."

He added that he had requested May ensure a stable environment for businesses, including Japanese businesses. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

