4 months ago
Japan's Abe says Brexit regulation whiplash would be a concern for business
April 29, 2017 / 9:43 AM / 4 months ago

Japan's Abe says Brexit regulation whiplash would be a concern for business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.

The leader of the world's third largest economy said he hoped there would be a transition period to ease the United Kingdom's exit from the EU that is scheduled for March 2019.

"Japan supports a strong UK and a strong Europe," Abe told reporters at a briefing in London. Abe held talks with PM May at Chequers, the country house of the British prime minister.

"It is necessary that the firm solidarity of Europe as a whole is maintained while ensuring a smooth and successful Brexit," Abe said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William James and Alistair Smout)

