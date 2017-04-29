LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with
an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause
confusion for international firms.
The leader of the world's third largest economy said he
hoped there would be a transition period to ease the United
Kingdom's exit from the EU that is scheduled for March 2019.
"Japan supports a strong UK and a strong Europe," Abe told
reporters at a briefing in London. Abe held talks with PM May at
Chequers, the country house of the British prime minister.
"It is necessary that the firm solidarity of Europe as a
whole is maintained while ensuring a smooth and successful
Brexit," Abe said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William James and
Alistair Smout)