7 months ago
Staying grounded: converted jet offers unusual stay in Wales
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
January 11, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 7 months ago

Staying grounded: converted jet offers unusual stay in Wales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Aviation enthusiasts have a novel way to feed their hobby without even taking to the skies - sleeping in a decommissioned private jet in Wales.

With a double bedroom at the back and long leather sofa behind the cockpit, the 1970s JetStar sleeps 4 people on a campsite in Pembrokeshire. It joins a few other old planes - like a jumbo jet in Sweden - that have been converted into accommodation.

Still bearing original features, the plane, which would have carried maximum nine passengers, comes with a bar area, an Xbox with flight games in the cockpit, a toilet and a cold water basin.

"It ticks quite a few different people's boxes," said Apple Camping owner Toby Rhys-Davies, who bought the jet from a salvage yard. "I've had all sorts of people staying from plane enthusiasts to people who are scared of flying and then just couples."

Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Richard Lough

