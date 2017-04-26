FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
UK insurance broker Swinton to cut 900 jobs
April 26, 2017 / 4:44 PM / 4 months ago

UK insurance broker Swinton to cut 900 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - British insurance broker Swinton Group may cut 900 jobs and close 85 branches, the firm said on Wednesday, in response to the fact that 90 percent of its customers now buy insurance online or by phone.

Swinton has begun a review of 84 branches and a further centre in Norwich, in the east of England, it said in a statement.

"The review is likely to result in a reduction of around 900 roles by the end of the year," the firm said, adding that it would begin a formal consultation with staff over the plans.

"Where possible, affected staff will be deployed into other parts of the business."

High street banks in Britain have also been cutting branches and jobs, as customers switch to online banking.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn. Editing by Jane Merriman

