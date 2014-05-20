JP Morgan exec killed himself in UK building plunge, inquest rules

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - JP Morgan technology expert Gabriel Magee, who fell to his death from the U.S. bank’s tower in London’s Canary Wharf financial district, killed himself, an inquest concluded on Tuesday.

“I am wholly satisfied that Gabriel jumped off the 32nd floor with the intention of killing himself,” senior coroner Mary Hassell said in her conclusion.

Although unable to look at the reasons behind the jump she said it was clear that work performance issues he had previously faced were consequences of personal troubles.

She said she would not be making any recommendations as to how either this or future deaths might be prevented.

“There’s nothing useful to say to anyone that might prevent loss of life in future,” she said.

Magee, 39, a vice president with JP Morgan’s corporate and investment bank technology arm, plunged from the building in January, hitting a lower, 9th-floor roof where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest heard written evidence from a senior toxicologist that Magee, from the United States, was found to have had an alcohol level nearly three times the legal driving limit. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)