UK govt to sell stake in King's Cross redevelopment project
#Financials
August 17, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

UK govt to sell stake in King's Cross redevelopment project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The British government fired the starting gun on its plan to sell its stake in a redevelopment project around London’s King’s Cross station, the latest disposal aimed at boosting state coffers.

Britain’s Department of Transport said its stake in the 67-acre King’s Cross Central Limited Partnership site being turned into offices and residential properties would be a multi-million pound deal.

“By selling the government’s shares in King’s Cross Central we are selling an asset we no longer need to keep and realising its value for the taxpayer. The sale will help reduce the deficit,” Transport Minister Robert Goodwill said in a statement on Monday.

Britain is raising money by selling off publicly owned assets to pay down its national debt and help rebalance the country’s books. Earlier this year it sold its 40 percent stake in the Eurostar rail link.

The sale, first announced in June, will be handled by Lazard. ($1 = 0.6382 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
