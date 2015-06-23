FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK accounting watchdog probes KPMG over BNY Mellon audit
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

UK accounting watchdog probes KPMG over BNY Mellon audit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting watchdog has opened an investigation into how top auditor KPMG confirmed that Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) was complying with UK rules on protecting customer money.

The Financial Reporting Council said in a statement it had launched the investigation into the conduct of KPMG auditors regarding BNY Mellon’s London branch.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority fined BNY Mellon 126 million pounds ($199 million) in April for failing to keep customer money safe during the financial crisis.

KPMG was responsible for reporting to the financial regulator that BNY Mellon was complying with rules on the safekeeping of customer assets.

$1 = 0.6332 pounds Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.