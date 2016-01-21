UK accounting watchdog to look at KPMG audit of HBOS

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting watchdog said it will start “preliminary enquiries” into how KPMG audited the books of HBOS before the UK bank collapsed during the financial crisis in 2008.

The Financial Reporting Council said its conduct committee has reviewed the full report into the HBOS collapse that was published by British regulators last month.

The committee has asked the watchdog’s executive counsel to undertake preliminary enquiries that will focus on how the audits of HBOS presumed that the bank remained a “going concern”, the FRC said in a statement on Thursday.

Preliminary enquiries mark the first stage of any FRC action and come before any decision to formally investigate.

HBOS, which traded under the brands Halifax and Bank of Scotland, had to be rescued in a government-engineered takeover by Lloyds, which as a result subsequently needed a 20 billion pound ($28 billion) taxpayer bailout of its own.